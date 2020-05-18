Premier League clubs unanimously agree to return to training in small groups from May 19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Coronavirus testing is due to take place twice each week at clubs on up to 40 players, coaches and support staff.

Premier League clubs have agreed on the measures that will allow non-contact training sessions to resume this week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The protocols for socially distanced training in small groups were signed off by the clubs during a conference call following a government decision to ease lockdown restrictions in England.

Contact training and matches have yet to be allowed by the government.

The Premier League season was suspended in March with Liverpool leading by 25 points with nine games remaining.

In a statement, the Premier League said: "This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the government.

"Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

"The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League's priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

"Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed."

