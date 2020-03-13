Premier League: Chelsea footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has become the latest footballer to be tested positive for the deadly COVID-19.

Coronavirus has had a major affect on the sporting events around the globe. While the Italian sport took major impact, football in Europe is likely to come to a standstill following the spread of the deadly virus.

After Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was tested positive for COVID-19, Chelsea footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi has also been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease.

The club released a statement to inform the same.

"Chelsea men’s team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for Coronavirus returned this evening," Chelsea's statement read.

"Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff."

While the Premier League had earlier communicated that all the matches in the weekend will go as per the schedule, Arsenal's statement on Mikel Arteta, which came merely an hour after the league's announcement, has changed things.

The clubs will hold an emergency meeting with the Premier League which could result in a significant impact to the schedule of England's top flight.

"It is expected that those who did not have close contact with Callum will return to work in the coming days. In the meantime, the men’s team building, one of several separate buildings at our training ground, will remain closed. The rest of our training facility, Stamford Bridge and our other facilities are operating as normal," Chelsea further added.