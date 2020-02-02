Premier League: Bruno Fernandes impresses on debut as Manchester United draw against Wolves

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bruno Fernandes impresses on debut as Manchester United draw against Wolves

Bruno Fernandes was unable to inspire Manchester United to victory on a promising debut as the Premier League match against Wolverhampton ended 0-0 and without a widely discussed protest at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It has been a turbulent week for United, whose English League Cup win -- but ultimate exit -- at Manchester City in the semifinals came in between fans attacking executive vice chairman Ed Woodward's house and some much-needed transfer business.

Woodward was not in attendance for Fernandes' impressive first game when a planned 68th-minute protest against the owning Glazer family failed to come to fruition.

Barely anyone left Old Trafford during the walkout, nor was there anywhere near the same level of vitriol heard at recent matches. Instead, fans appeared to focus on the past and the present.

United great Bobby Charlton was among those in attendance as the club remembered the victims of the 1958 Munich air disaster ahead of a match that Fernandes looked most dangerous in.

The 25-year-old playmaker, who arrived from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday to much fanfare, was not overawed by his new surroundings and had chances to fire United to victory.

Wolves were also a threat, with Adama Traore typically a handful despite dislocating his left shoulder during the game, but neither side could find a breakthrough as they failed to capitalize on Chelsea's draw at Leicester earlier.

United and Wolves slipped below Sheffield United to sixth and seventh place, respectively, and remained six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

United substitute Diogo Dalot went close with a header at the end of a match that started with a huge roar for Fernandes and respect being shown to the Busby Babes ahead of the 62nd anniversary of the Munich disaster on Feb. 6.

Fernandes took up an advanced central position behind center forward Anthony Martial but was prepared to drop deep when necessary and also drifted out to the right to pick up possession or push forward. He looked comfortable in his new surroundings and often got into position to shoot, doing the simple things well and always looking for the ball.

He was booked for pulling back Raul Jimenez early in the second half and went on to play the full game.