Premier League: Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 for first win under Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta earned his first win as Arsenal manager Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United secured by first-half goals from Nicolas Pépé and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Pepe swept in the opener in the eighth minute and Sokratis grabbed the second in the 42nd after United goalkeeper David De Gea parried Alexandre Lacazette's header.

After collecting one point from his first two games since replacing Unai Emery, Arteta secured Arsenal's first win at home in the league in three months.

While Arsenal climbed to 10th in the standings, United missed a chance to close in on the Champions League places. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side instead fell five points behind Chelsea after the fourth-place club was held to a draw by Brighton.

Meanwhile, in other Premier League match, Gabriel Jesus struck twice within seven second-half minutes as Manchester City opened 2020 with a 2-1 win over Everton on Wednesday.

The Brazilian's first goal in the 51st minute was a fine curled finish after being played in by Ilkay Gundogan. His second was a first-time strike at the end of a slick passing move, with Riyad Mahrez playing the final ball.