Premier League: Mason Greenwood rescues Manchester United to seal 1-1 draw against Everton

Mason Greenwood scored the only goal for Manchester United as the Old Trafford outfit dropped points against the lower-league side Everton.

London Published on: December 16, 2019 8:33 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Academy graduate Mason Greenwood came to the rescue on a landmark day for Manchester United's youth system on Sunday, earning a 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League.

The Old Trafford encounter was the 4,000th consecutive match in which the hosts had included a youth graduate in the matchday squad.

The celebrations didn't go to plan.

Victor Lindelof's own goal had Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson bouncing on the touchline in celebration before homegrown teenager Greenwood came off the bench to deny Everton a first Old Trafford win since 2013.

United is sixth in the standings, four points from the four Champions League places. Everton is three points above the relegation zone.

It was frustrating for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a week after winning at Man City.

“Today is not a big step backwards," said Solskjaer, marking almost a year after replacing Mourinho at Old Trafford. "It's more of a standstill, not improving.”

