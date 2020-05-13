Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Portuguese top flight football league to resume on June 4

Portugal's top-flight Primeira Liga is set to return on June 4, the league has announced. The league has been suspended since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over the past few days, various entities have carried out successive alignment meetings so that the recovery can take place safely and with all the protection measures that mitigate the risks of returning to the activity," said the league in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is anticipated that this joint work by DGS (Directorate-General of Health of Portugal), FPF (Portuguese Football Federation) and Liga Portugal will serve as a model for the resumption of other economic activities, with the aim of this professional competition providing an example of the good practices that this pandemic imposes on us.

"In order to ensure that the stadiums are strictly inspected and medical tests are carried out on all professionals involved in the games and their organisation, the date of June 4, 2020 is set for the first game of the 25th round of the Liga NOS."

Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa had last month given permission for the league to resume behind closed doors from May 30. Each club has 10 fixtures left to play with Porto a point clear of Benfica at the top of the table.

