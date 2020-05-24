Polish football federation asks PM to allow fans in stadium

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Poland's top-flight Ekstraklasa will restart on May 29, with the government having decreed that matches will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Polish Football Federation (PZPN) has officially asked Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to allow fans in stadiums when the country's football restarts, PZPN chairman Zbigniew Boniek revealed on Saturday.

Poland's top-flight Ekstraklasa will restart on May 29, with the government having decreed that matches will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, Boniek claimed on Saturday that fans should be allowed to attend games in limited numbers. In an interview for the Przeglad Sportowy newspaper, Boniek said he had sent such a request to Morawiecki.

"We all want to return to the reality that we know. We opened shopping malls, restaurants and parks so we can also discuss about opening stadiums for supporters. Of course we talk about non-mass events with a maximum number of 999 spectators. I presented my project to Prime Minister Morawiecki and I think that solution would be safe if we followed the rules," Boniek was quoted as saying by Przeglad Sportowy.

"Our federation has made a special programme which contains a list of rules that clubs would follow. If the government accepts that, we'll finish the season with the supporters in the stands. If not, we will finish it without them. Almost one thousand fans at the stadium would make a difference as sponsors would like to come back to the stadiums. But the most important point is our safety. I believe that the project meets the requirements," added the former Juventus and Roma midfielder.

"According to the project, the fans have a temperature check when they enter the stadiums and they are obliged to wear masks. I took such an initiative because I deeply believe it can work. I count on the sensitivity of the government and the Prime Minister as the plan is to be implemented," concluded Boniek.

The 2019-20 Ekstraklasa was suspended on March 13. After 26 rounds of matches, Legia Warsaw sit top with 51 points, eight ahead of reigning champions Piast Gliwice.

