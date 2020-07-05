Pep Guardiola confident of Manchester City overturning Champions League ban

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed confidence that the two-year ban on the club from UEFA competitions will be overturned. City have appealed to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) against UEFA's ban for an alleged breach of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules between 2012 and 2016 and a decision is expected to be announced on July 13.

"We are ready. I have a lot of confidence and trust with the people that we will be allowed to play the Champions League, because we want to be on the field during these years," Guardiola told reporters ahead of CIty's Sunday match against Southampton as per Sky Sports.

"On July 13 we will know the resolution, hopefully, for the club - all the workers, players and everyone here, staff - to try to continue growing up as a club in the next years."

The ban, if upheld, would mean that while City can go through with their remaining Champions League matches this year, they won't be able to participate in the lucrative continental tournament in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

City are in good form at the moment with their latest result seeing them thrash champions Liverpool 4-0. Liverpool, who were playing for the first time after confirming their first top-flight title in 30 years, were given a guard of honour by the City players before the start of Thursday night's game played at the Etihad Stadium.

City, however, showed no respite in their performance and were absolutely ruthless as they come out on top against the recently-crowned league champions.

