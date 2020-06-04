Paul Pogba is one of the best players in the world, says Bruno Fernandes

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bruno Fernandes, who joined Manchester United in January, has said that he is excited to team-up with Paul Pogba in the midfield.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes can't wait to link up with teammate Paul Pogba, whom the Portuguese described as one of the best players in the world.

Pogba hasn't featured for the Red Devils since December due to a persistent knee injury and hasn't played with Fernandes yet, who joined the club in January from Sporting Lisbon.

"I think Paul is one of the best players in Manchester and in the world," Fernandes said in an Instagram Live chat with former Macedonia striker Mario Djurovski.

"He was injured for a lot of time. The opportunity to play side to side with him is fantastic because you want to play with the best players you can."

The two midfielders are highly regarded in world football currently and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had earlier stated that Pogba and Fernandes can play together without stepping on each other's foot.

"Good players can always play together, so yes (when asked about pairing up the duo)," Solskjaer said during a show on Sky Sports last month.

"But we have Scott (Mctominay) Fred, Nemanja (Matic), good players but you can't just play with midfielders.

"We will find a good connection between them, we have discussed it as a coaching team," he added.

Manchester United currently occupy the fifth place in the Premier League table with 45 points in 29 matches. Liverpool lead the race with 82 points, followed by Manchester City (57), Leicester City (53) and Chelsea (48).

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage