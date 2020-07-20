Monday, July 20, 2020
     
Pakistan's Abid Ali cleared of concussion after blow to helmet

IANS IANS
Derby Published on: July 20, 2020 11:29 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan batsman Abid Ali has been cleared of concussion after he was struck on the helmet during the intra-squad match in their tour of England.

Abid, who was rested for remainder of the match, was hit near the logo of the helmet on Sunday afternoon by a Haider Ali flick off Mohammad Abbas while fielding at forward short-leg on day three of the match.

"Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday's rest day. He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal," Pakistan team doctor, Dr Sohail Saleem, said.

Meanwhile, left-handed batsman Khushdil Shah has been ruled out for three weeks after suffering a fracture in his left thumb while batting during a training session on Saturday.

Khushdil will not be available for selection for the second four-dayer practice game, which will be played from July 24-27 in Derby, said PCB.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is in August after the completion of West Indies' ongoing #raisethebat Test series against England.

The first Test between the two teams will be played in Manchester starting August 5 while the final two Tests are scheduled to be played in Southampton from August 13 and August 21, respectively.

The three T20Is, meanwhile, will be played at a single venue in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively.

