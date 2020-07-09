Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopeful of Paul Pogba's long-term future at Manchester United

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he hopes for a long-term stay of Paul Pogba at the club.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated the club's desire to keep hold of top players and build a squad for the future that will be challenging for top honours in England and also in Europe.

In recent times, United have managed to tie down young players to long-term contracts, namely Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Scott Mctominay among others.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, will enter into the last year of his contract at Old Trafford in 2021 (United have the option to extend it for one more year) and he has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.

Pogba has reportedly attracted interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Serie A heavyweights Juventus. Despite such speculations, Solksjaer remains hopeful of Pogba putting pen to paper over a new contract.

"Of course we want to keep the best players around the club and hopefully we can do something," Solksjaer told reporters as per BBC Sport.

"We want to build a squad for the future. We have secured one at the start and another who is really experienced. But we also need players in the mid-range group.

"Since Paul has come back he's looking better and better. He's enjoying his football so let's see where it takes us," he added.

Following his return from injury, Pogba has formed a fine partnership with Portuguese sensation Bruno Fernandes in the heart of United's midfield.

The duo have helped Manchester United reignite their fight for a Champions League spot next season. The 'Red Devils' currently find themselves at fifth spot in the league, four points behind fourth-placed Leicester City, who have played a game more than Solksjaer's troops.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage