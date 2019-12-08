Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Not too serious: Jurgen Klopp provides update on Dejan Lovren injury

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp feels that the injury which Dejan Lovren sustained during the Bournemouth match is not a serious one.

Lovren picked the injury during his club's 3-0 win over Bournemouth in Premier League on Saturday. The defender was replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold after 40 minutes.

"Always you don't know exactly but it looks not too serious, it looks like a little cramp. He felt something, he told us, said he for sure could go to half-time, wanted to have treatment there and carry on, but we said no and stopped it there," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

However, the manager said the injury is serious enough to keep Lovren out although he does not know 100 per cent.

"That's the status quo, you have these kinds of things in this moment of the season. It is similar to what Gini and Adam Lallana had - not serious but serious enough to keep them out," he said.

"Now we have two days to make sure they can go again. That's what I think at the moment but I don't know 100 percent," Klopp added.

(With ANI Inputs)