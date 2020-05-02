Not jersey, not autograph.. fan asks for Sunil Chhetri's Netflix ID and password!

Image Source : PTI A fan made a strange request to Sunil Chhetri on his Facebook account - his Netflix ID and password!

With sporting events across the globe either being cancelled or suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons have been locked indoors and are spending time not just with family but also by interacting with fans and India's football team captain Sunil Chhetri received a message from a fan who wanted his Netflix ID and password.

Taking to Twitter, Chhetri posted the screenshot of the message he got on Facebook and wrote: "Jersey - X, Autograph on a picture - X, Reply to the post - X, Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog - X. Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand."

Jersey ❌

Autograph on a picture ❌

Reply to the post ❌

Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog ❌



Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OdBGrS7g5v — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 2, 2020

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Chhetri had announced that the members of the Indian team had come together and "put on table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund" to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Chhetri added that the reason why he was mentioning this on Twitter was so that others who have the capacity to make donations are inspired to do so.

"We've always received more than we can give. Which is why in this time of need, all of us national team players have come together and put on the table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund to help India's fight with the pandemic," said Chhetri in a series of tweets.

"It's been heartening to see everyone -- cutting across caps, goals, age and experience -- give, and give with a smile. When word got out, even some who have long stopped pulling on an India shirt, turned up and asked to be counted. That's what a team is all about. The ONLY reason we're talking about this here is so that it can gently prod those who have been fortunate enough to get, to give back. We're in this together."

