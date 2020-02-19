Image Source : ISL Nita Ambani congratulates FC Goa for historic AFC Champions League spot

Football and Sports Development Limited (FSDL) chairperson Nita Ambani on Wednesday congratulated FC Goa for qualifying to the group stage of the 2020/21 AFC Champions League (ACL).

"Congratulations to FC Goa for creating history and becoming the first-ever Indian Football Club to qualify for the prestigious AFC Champions League. Their success is testament to the efforts put in by the players, coaching staff and management," she said.

FC Goa on Wednesday confirmed a top-place finish for themselves at the end of the group stage of the Indian Super League and thus qualified for the group stage of the AFC Champions League next season. They will thus be the first Indian team to play in Asia's premier club competition.