Mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola dies after contracting coronavirus

Monday, April 06, 2020
     
Mother of Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola has died on Monday after contracting coronavirus. She was 82-years-old.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 06, 2020 20:03 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Mother of Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola has died on Monday after contracting coronavirus. She was 82-years-old. Manchester City confirmed manager’s loss in a tweet.

The club tweeted the following statement: "The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. 

"She was 82-years-old.

"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends."

Earlier last month, Guardiola had donated one million euros to help fight against the novel virus in Spain. He also shared a video as part of the club's 'Cityzens At Home' initiative to urge fans to stay at home and follow the advice for doctors.

