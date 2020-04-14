Mohun Bagan perform traditional 'Bar Puja' without fans, officials

Image Source : TWITTER/MOHUN BAGAN I-League champions Mohun Bagan

I-League champions Mohun Bagan on Tuesday performed the traditional 'Poila Boisakh' (Bar Puja) without club officials, members and fans due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The ritual worshipping of the goalposts on either end, is held on the Bengali New Year's Day to officially mark the beginning of a new football season.

"The traditional Bar Puja and the worship of the idol of Maa Kali in the dressing room on the occasion of Bengali New Year was performed today in club premises abiding with social distancing norms as given by State Government," Mohun Bagan said in a statement.

"Bablu Halder, the renowned priest from Kalighat Mandir who performs the rituals every year, followed the same rituals this year too. However no club officials, members or fans were present in the club during the function," it added.

