Image Source : TWITTER: @MOHUN_BAGAN Mohun Bagan Day: Times Square’s NASDAQ billboard gives iconic tribute to the legendary club

Legendary India football club Mohun Bagan's name and logo flashed on the giant NASDAQ billboard at the Times Square in New York. On July 29, the club celebrated its Mohun Bagan Day from past several years.

Mohun Bagan is one of the oldest clubs of the country with a rich history and wide fan base. Mohun Bagan beat East Yorkshire, The British Regiment in the IFA Shield Final on July 29, 1911, which remained an integral part of Indian football history. The glorious club marked its 131 years on Wednesday.

The Mohun Bagan club, itself took to Twitter to share the images of NASDAQ billboard flashing their name and logo.

"The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!! Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners !! #JoyMohunBagan #MohunBaganDay2020," Mohun Bagan captioned the post.

The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!!



Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners !!#JoyMohunBagan #MohunBaganDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vA5z8ia92T — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) July 28, 2020

The club fans were ecstatic on the rich tribute given by NASDAQ. Recently, Mohun Bagan completed the formalities of merging with three-time ISL champions ATK FC, thus scripting a new essay in Indian football named as – ‘ATK Mohun Bagan'.

While the logo will have the Mohun Bagan boat with the addition of 'ATK' to it, a statement said.

ATK-Mohun Bagan also said it has plans to build a world-class football academy in Bengal and to refurbish the existing Mohun Bagan facility so that ISL and AFC home games are held there.

Earlier, Mohun Bagan decided not to celebrate the 'Mohun Bagan Day' by organising a "physical program" on July 29 this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club, which is now ATK-Mohun Bagan after its merger with the Indian Super League (ISL) champions, has decided to honour hockey legend Gurbux Singh and Bengal first class cricketer Palash Nandy with the Mohun Bagan Ratna.

