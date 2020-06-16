Mikel Arteta confident Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will extend stay at Arsenal

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move away to many big clubs, including Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes star striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will end speculations linking him with a move away from the Emirates Stadium and extend his stay with the Gunners.

Aubameyang has been linked with several clubs in recent times, including Spanish giants Barcelona, as his contract with Arsenal expires in June 2021.

Arteta, however, remains confident that the 30-year-old will extend his stay as he just needs to feel more valued at the club.

"We have many discussions with Pierre, his family and his agent and I'm pretty positive we can find an agreement for all parties," Arteta said during virtual press conference as per Daily Mail.

"It is our responsibility to make him feel that this is the right next step in his career. In order to do that he needs to feel valued.

"I think he needs to feel that he belongs to us and we want him, and then he really needs to believe that we can take this club forward the way we want to do and that he's going to be a key player to do that."

Arteta's comments come just days after Aubameyang stated Arsenal holds the key regarding his future and staying or leaving the club remains a very difficult choice for him to make.

"Recently I haven't received an offer but of course there have been discussions with the club for a fair few months now," Aubameyang was quoted as saying by French outlet Telefoot.

"And they know very well why so far nothing has happened. It's them (the club) who have the keys and for them to do their work. Afterwards we will see how things go.

"It is a turning point in my career, and I will be very frank with everyone, it will be of course a very difficult decision to make because I have still not decided."

