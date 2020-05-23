Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Member of France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad auctions off medal for USD 71,875

A member of France's World Cup-winning squad auctioned off the winners' medal in an online site for an insane amount of cash. France had defeated Croatia in the final in Russia to lift their second World Cup trophy, first since 1998 and with Didier Deschamps joining the elite group of footballers having clinched the elusive cup both as a player and coach.

The medal was listed for auction on JuliensLive.com, a site that aids in selling celebrity memorabilia. However, the identity of the player is yet to be known. The information about the auction was although shared by Juliens Auction on their Twitter page.

A description of the lot reads: "A 2018 FIFA World Cup gold winner's medal awarded to a player from the champion France national football team. The 2018 FIFA World Cup took place from June 14 to July 15, 2018, in Russia.

"It was the 11th time the championships had been held in Europe, the first to be held in Eastern Europe. The obverse of the medal features a relief image of the World Cup trophy with an athletic figure with arms outstretched in victory and the text '2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.'

"The reverse of the medal features the text, 'World Champion/ FIFA World Cup/ Russia 2018' and the official emblem FIFA World Cup 2018 emblem to the center. The medal hangs on a blue FIFA ribbon."

The medal received a total of 10 bids before being sold for $71875.

This is not the first time that a World Cup medal has been auctioned off. The great Pele had sold both his winners medal from 1958 and 1962 World Cups while also selling the ball with which he scored his 1000th goal.

