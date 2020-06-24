Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United vs Sheffield, Premier League Live Streaming in India: Watch MAN U vs SHU live football match

Manchester United vs Sheffield, Premier League Live Streaming: In the quest to finish in top 4 of Premier League points table Manchester United will face Sheffield United on Wednesday at the Old Trafford. With Pogba's return, United drew with Tottenham in their first game of Premier League return. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Tuesday put his weight firmly behind goalkeeper David De Gea, saying the Spaniard is the best goalkeeper in the world. De Gea has drawn flak in the wake of the 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur. A powerful drive from Steven Bergwijn gave Spurs the lead and it was the second goal De Gea has conceded in his last seven outings."David is the best goalkeeper in the world," said Solskjaer at his press conference ahead of Wednesday's visit of Sheffield United as quoted by Manchester United's official website, manutd.com. Here are the details of when and where to watch live Premier League match between Manchester United and Sheffield United live online and on Television.

Manchester United vs Sheffield, Premier League Live Streaming in India

When is the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Sheffield?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Sheffield will take place on Wednesday, June 24 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match between Manchester United vs Sheffield?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Sheffield will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Sheffield being played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Sheffield will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Sheffield?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Sheffield will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Sheffield?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Sheffield will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

