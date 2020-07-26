Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Leicester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming Premier League in India: Watch LEI vs MAN UTD live football

Leicester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming Premier League in India: In the blockbuster finale, Manchester United will lock horns with Leicester City as both the teams have the last chance to book their berth for Champions League spot next season. Currently, United are one point ahead of Leicester on the points and a draw will help them to finish the season in top 4 while Leicester have to win the match at any cost. Chelsea are also in the quest to seal the spot for UCL, they are currently tied with United on the points table but are behind them in goal difference. Chelsea need to win their match against Wolves, if they lose, then they have to rely on the United vs Leicester match's result. For United, the responsibility is on the shoulders of midfield duo Bruno Fernandes and Paul Poga, who are in great form since the Premier League resumption last month. Jamie Vardy holds the key for Leicester in the epic clash.

Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Streaming in India

When is the Premier League match Leicester City vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match Leicester City vs Manchester United will take place on Sunday, July 26 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match Leicester City vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match Leicester City vs Manchester United will start at 08:30 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League match Leicester City vs Manchester United being played?

The Premier League match Leicester City vs Manchester United will be played at the King Power Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match Leicester City vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match Leicester City vs Manchester United will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match Leicester City vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match Leicester City vs Manchester United will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

