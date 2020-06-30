Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Brighton vs Manchester United Premier League Live Streaming in India: Watch MAN U vs BRI live football match

Brighton vs Manchester United Premier League Live Streaming in India: Manchester United travel to Brighton enjoying a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions which started before the three-month shutdown of football. United, who reached the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday, are three points behind fifth-placed Wolverhampton in the Premier League’s chase for the final Champions League spot. Brighton are six points clear of the relegation zone with seven games remaining. United are enjoying the duo of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, which is creating magic in the midfield since the Premier League resumption.

Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Streaming in India

When is the Premier League match between Brighton vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Brighton vs Manchester United will take place on Wednesday, July 1 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match between Brighton vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Brighton vs Manchester United will start at 12:45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League match between Brighton vs Manchester United being played?

The Premier League match between Brighton vs Manchester United will be played at Falmer Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match between Brighton vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Brighton vs Manchester United will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match between Brighton vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Brighton vs Manchester United will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

