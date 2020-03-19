Manchester United's Paul Pogba shows support for coronavirus-hit Juventus players

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Paul Pogba

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba has shown his support for former club teammates at Juventus by training in the Italian club's kit.

Pogba is determined to do his bit to help and has trained in a Juventus shirt to support France team-mate Blaise Matuidi, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Matuidi is the second player from the club to have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Serie A club in a statement said that the France World Cup winner has been in voluntary isolation since March 11 and is "well and asymptomatic". Earlier, defender Daniele Rugani had tested positive for coronavirus.

"Supporting our Juventus and Sampdoria friends @blaisematuidiofficiel, @albinekdal and all athletes and people around the world who are facing this difficult moment.

"Be strong, #StayAtHome and be safe. New training camp is called...Quarantine PP Arena, open 24/7! Having fun working at home with my brother Victor Lindelof," France World Cup winner Pogba said in an Instagram post where he is seen training indoors wearing the Juventus No. 14 shirt.

All domestic sporting activity in Italy has been suspended until at least April 3.

Sporting events across the world have been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Several football leagues, including La Liga, Premier League and Serie A, have been temporarily suspended due to the growing fear of coronavirus which has claimed close to 9,000 lives across the world.