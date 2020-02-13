Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United keep Odion Ighalo away from training ground due to coronavirus outbreak

As a precautionary measure following his arrival from China, Manchester new signing Odion Ighalo is training away from the club this week in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

There is a slight chance of Ighalo carrying the virus and as per policy, United have decided to let him train alone, reports BBC Sport.

They decided against taking the striker on their winter break training camp in Spain because of concerns he may have difficulty getting back into the UK, the report stated.

Ighalo, 30, is expected to travel with the squad for Monday's game at Chelsea.

Chinese authorities on Thursday said the overall toll due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country has reached 1,367, with 52,526 confirmed cases, after Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, registered the largest one-day increase in infections and deaths.

The deaths and cases due to the COVID-19, the official name of the disease as designated by the WHO, were reported by the end of Wednesday in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in China, Xinhua news agency quoted Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, as saying.