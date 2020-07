Manchester United confirm Angel Gomes' departure after failure to agree new contract

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Angel Gomes has left Manchester United after he failed to agree on a new contract with the club.

Manchester United have confirmed that Angel Gomes has left the club as the 19-year-old rejected the offer of a new contract.

Gomes joined the Reds youth academy when he was six years old and made his first team debut at the age of 16 in 2017. The attacking midfielder made 10 senior appearances for the team in total. His last game for the Reds was the 4-0 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford in the Premier League in January.

"Everybody at Manchester United would like to wish Angel the very best of luck for the future and thank him for his efforts for the club," said Manchester United in a statement on Wednesday.

According to British media reports, the talented footballer rejected an offer of 30,000 pounds ($37,400) weekly wage from the Reds as he was not assured of regular playing time under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Another Manchester United youngster, Largie Ramazani also announced his departure from the club on Tuesday for similar reasons. He's reportedly set to join a Spanish second divison side.

Earlier this week, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood dedicated his opening goal of the game against Brighton to Angel Gomes, making the 'A' sign towards the camera. "A promise is a promise @agomes_47," he wrote on Twitter.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage