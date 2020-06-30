Manchester United can attract top talents if we keep playing well: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the club can attract top talents if it continues to perform well and stay at top positions.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the club can still attract top talents from around the world despite falling off from the top of the pile since Alex Ferguson's retirement.

The Red Devils have failed to win a Premier League title since Ferguson's last season in charge in 2012/13, but have splashed big money on top-class signings like Paul Pogba under Jose Mourinho and Bruno Fernandes under Solksjaer among others.

The Norwegian stated they have been able to put together a base which will help them acquire top talents and win trophies in the future.

"If we keep playing well, keep developing, get into the top positions... I know we can attract good players and everyone knows that Manchester United at some point will start winning trophies again," Solksjaer told Sky Sports.

He also spoke highly of the midfield duo of Pogba and Fernandes and stated they have caused a happy headache for him in the middle of the park. He also likened their effect to that of former United greats like Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs.

With the likes of Fred, Scott Mctominay and Nemanja Matic also being in good form lately, Solksjaer said they are packed with immense talent in the middle and can play with different styles and formations.

"Bruno can create chances where there's no space - a little flick around the corner; he's been very good with his back to play," Solksjaer said

"Paul creates too; they're both creative players who can pick a pass, players with individual qualities. To be a centre-forward in front of these two is a joy. I've felt that myself playing with Paul Scholes, Juan Sebastian Veron, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs... it's a nice position to be in.

"Bruno has played in central midfield, to the right, to the left, as a No 8, a No 10, in a diamond. It's the same with Paul. And I have Scott McTominay, Fred, Nemanja Matic giving me a headache when I have to leave them out. It's a good position to be in," he added.

