Manchester City vs Arsenal, Live Streaming Premier League: Watch MAN City vs ARS live football match in India

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Live Streaming Premier League: The most anticipated English Premier League is all set to resume on with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United. But the Premier League match, which all are waiting for is Manchester City vs Arsenal on the same night. The clash is expected to be a blockbuster one with two big clubs looking to resume the season on a high note. City are second on the points table, while Arsenal were in miserable form before the league stopped due to coronavirus, the Gunners are ninth on the points table. Both clubs have some excellent players in attacking position with Sergio Aguero as the leader in City and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Arsenal. While City will be the clear favourites to win the clash, but Arsenal have a bright squad, which can turn the things around. Here are the details of When and Where to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live Premier League match online and on Television.

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League Live Streaming in India

When is the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Arsenal will take place on Friday, June 18 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match between Manchester City vs Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Arsenal will start at 12.45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Arsenal being played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Arsenal will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Arsenal will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Arsenal will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

