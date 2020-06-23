Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden rates performance against Burnley as 'best in City shirt'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Phil Foden scored a brace as Manchester City cruised to a 5-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Monday.

Young Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has said his performance on Monday night against Burnley was his best to date in the club colours.

Foden scored twice as Man City thrashed Burnley 5-0.

"It's always good to play, score goals and enjoy your football," Foden told Sky Sports.

"I'm happy with how the team is playing at the moment, we are looking sharp and I hope we can continue that into the next games.

"I think that was my best game in a City shirt. I'm still learning every day, I'm still young and have a long way to go but I am happy when I put performances in like that."

Foden also heaped praise on David Silva who netted one goal. The England U-17 World Cup winner said Silva, who is set to part company with City at the end of the season, should get a contract extension.

"They should extend his contract!" Foden added. "How he played today, he's unbelievable to play with.

"I don't want to think about [Silva leaving] too much. He's a great guy, a legend of the club and it's a pleasure to play with him."

Meanwhile, former England defender Micah Richards has said he was disheartened after a plane carrying a banner reading, 'White Lives Matter Burnley' flew over Manchester City's Etihad Stadium at the start of Mondays English Premier League tie.

The banner was towed by an aircraft over the home of Manchester City just after kick-off in the Clarets' Premier League return.

"It's so disheartening. After how far we've come in the last couple of weeks, it really does hurt me," former City defender Richards said on Sky Sports.

"I agree, everyone should have free speech, but just at a time when things are on the up, a small fraction just want to spoil things."

