Manchester City become first Premier League side to confirm they will not furlough staff

Manchester City on Sunday became the first Premier League side which confirmed that they will not use the government job retention scheme and furlough staff during the lockdown period owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been criticised for using the government's scheme which pays 80 per cent of the salaries of the staff members by their companies due to the pandemic. In fact, Manchester City sent an e-mail to its employees to say and assure that their jobs are protected.

“We can confirm, following a decision by the Chairman (Khaldoon Al Mubarak) and Board last week, that Manchester City will not be utilising the UK Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme,” a spokesperson said.

“We remain determined to protect our people, their jobs and our business whilst at the same time doing what we can to support our wider community at this most challenging time for everybody.”

Tottenham, Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Norwich City have all furloughed their staff members following the pandemic. Liverpool too have agreed to the same, contrary to the thoughts of former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who reckons that it might damage the club's reputation.

“(Liverpool manager) Jurgen Klopp showed compassion for all at the start of this pandemic, senior players heavily involved in @premierleague players taking wage cuts,” he said on Twitter.

“Then all that respect & goodwill is lost, poor this @LFC.”