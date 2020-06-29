Looking forward to taking on Chelsea in FA Cup semifinal: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he is looking forward to facing Chelsea in the semifinal of the FA Cup.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking forward to their FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea at Wembley.

United booked a place in the last four of the competition with a 2-1 win over Norwich City in extra-time, before Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City also secured away wins on Sunday.

While United will take on Chelsea, City and Arsenal will lock horns in the other semi-final clash.

It is the fourth successive FA Cup campaign in which United have met Chelsea.

"We've had lots of games at Wembley against them and, of course, we've had quite a few cup games against them in the last couple of seasons as well," Solskjaer told MUTV, ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash at Brighton & Hove Albion.

"They're a team that will know a lot about us and they're a team we know a lot about too. We're looking forward to being at Wembley, any team who you draw there would be a top team anyway. I can't wait, it's been a while," he said as quoted on Manchester United's official website.

This will be the 17th time the clubs have met in the FA Cup, with United winning nine times, Chelsea on five occasions and there have been two draws.

Asked if he was confident ahead of the fourth clash with the 2018 winners, Solskjaer said: "Of course we are. One, we've played quite a few good games against them lately and we know that we're competitive and have done really well against them and two, we have some really good momentum, we are building that and we're in good form.

"The players are getting fitter and fitter and improving. The games are coming thick and fast and of course when you go to Wembley you know that a place in the final is at stake so we're going to go for it."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage