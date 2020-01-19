Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Premier League: Watch LIV vs UNITED live football match online

Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Premier League: Watch LIV vs UNITED live football match online on Hotstar

When is the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United?

Live Streaming Liverpool vs Manchester United: Here are the details of when and where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League live football match online. The table-topper Liverpool are all set to face their arch-rivals Manchester United in their quest win the maiden Premier League title. The Reds are playing unstoppable football this season and are unbeaten till now, on the other hand, Manchester United are not up to the mark from the past quite a time. With Marcus Rashford out of the team due to injury, the responsibility to score goals lie on Anthony Martial's shoulder. It will also be United's first game under Harry Maguire as a permanent captain. All the eyes will be on Liverpool's front three Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, who have the habit to score tons of goals at their backyard. Below are the details of the Liverpool vs Manchester Live football match online.

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United will be played on January 19, 2020.

Where will the premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United will be played at the Liverpool's home ground Anfield.

What time does the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United begin?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream of Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United?

The live streaming of Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United will be available on Hotstar.