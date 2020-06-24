Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League Live Streaming in India: Watch LIV vs CPFC live football match

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League Live Streaming in India: It’s a matter of when, not if, Liverpool clinch their first English league title since 1990. They cannot come against Crystal Palace at Anfield, however, after the Reds were held by Everton on Sunday. Palace are the last visiting team to beat Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League, and that was in April 2017. Now Liverpool are chasing a 16th straight home win in the Premier League. Mohammed Salah is expected to return to the field after warming bench in the game against Everton. Here are the details of when and where to watch live football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace live online and on television.

When is the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Crystal Palace?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will take place on Thursday, June 25 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match between Liverpool vs Crystal Palace?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will start at 12:45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Crystal Palace being played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will be played at the Anfield Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Crystal Palace?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Crystal Palace?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

