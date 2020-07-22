Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League in India: Watch LIV vs CHE live football match online

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League in India: Liverpool's players will finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy — and will aim to mark an occasion for which the club has been waiting 30 years by beating Chelsea at Anfield. Third-place Chelsea also has plenty of motivation because a victory would secure a Champions League qualification spot for next season. Chelsea will also enter the match with a huge boost in the confidence after win over Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinals. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are not playing consistent football since the resumption of Premier League in June. Here are the details of when and where to watch LIV vs CHE live football match online and on television.

Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League Live Streaming in India

When is the Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea will take place on Thursday, July 23 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea will start at 12:45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea being played?

The Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea will be played at the Anfield.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

