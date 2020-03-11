Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, Live Streaming UEFA Champions League: Watch live football match on SonyLIV

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, Live Streaming UEFA Champions League: Defending Champions Liverpool will lock horns against Atletico Madrid on Thursday. Liverpool faced defeat in the first leg against Atletico in the away fixture at Wanda Metropolitano. After the 0-1 loss, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was confident that his team will make a comeback at the Anfield. Liverpool are expected to miss the services of their regular goalkeeper Alisson, who was out from the last EPL game due to injury. On the other hand, Atletico will play without striker Morata, who has been ruled out of the game after injury. It is going to be a cracker of a contest between the two strong teams with excellent defenders at their back. Liverpool will enter the games as favourites but Diego Simeone's Atletico has the habit to pull up victory in the toughest of situations. Here are the details of when and where to watch live football match between Liverpool and Atletico online and on TV.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League:

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will take place on Thursday, 12 March 2020.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid being played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will be played at the Anfield in Liverpool.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and HD.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will live stream on SonyLIV.