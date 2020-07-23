Liverpool 'disappointed' with fans gathering outside Anfield

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Liverpool expressed their disappointment at fans gathering outside Anfield on Wednesday night to celebrate the side lifting the Premier League title.

Liverpool, who were crowned champions last month with a record seven games to spare, lifted the trophy on Wednesday night after beating Chelsea 5-3 in what was their last home game of the season.

The club and city officials had appealed to fans to not gather outside Anfield or in any part of the city, as they had done when the club's title win was confirmed last month, in line with the social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. However large crowds did gather outside the stadium on Wednesday night.

"Liverpool Football Club would like to thank those supporters who stayed at home to celebrate the team lifting the trophy last night, protecting their loved ones and our city from the ever-present threat of this pandemic. We are, however, disappointed with the scenes outside Anfield last night and that more supporters did not heed the celebrate at home advice," said the club in a statement on Thursday.

"The club and our city partners Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council and Spirit of Shankly, have worked in-step for the past eight weeks to consistently encourage fans to support the team from home and we would like to thank them for their continued support and collaboration in the lead-up and throughout football returning behind closed doors."

