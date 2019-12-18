Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and where to watch El Clasico BAR vs RMA Live La Liga match

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch BAR vs RMA El Clasico match live on Facebook.

Barcelona are set to take on their arch-rivals Real Madrid in the season's first El Clasico on December 18. The match, which was postponed due to protests in Barcelona in October, takes place at an exciting time in La Liga. Both the teams are tied at 35 points in the league table, as Barcelona are ahead on goal difference (+2). Both the sides dropped points in their previous game-week, as Barca drew against Real Sociedad while Valencia held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw. Madrid is on an unbeaten streak of 11 matches in all competitions, with eight wins and three draws. It hasn't beaten Barcelona in six straight clásicos, since the 2017 Spanish Super Cup. In the league, Madrid's last win over Barcelona was in April 2016, at Camp Nou. Barcelona is unbeaten in nine consecutive games in all competitions.

The La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday, December 18.

The La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

The La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid will start at 12:30 AM IST.

The La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be streamed online on the official Facebook page of La Liga, Barcelona and Real Madrid.