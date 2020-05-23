Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga: Watch live football match online on Hotstar

When is the Bundesliga match Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt?

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Stream, Bundesliga: With the live football back in action, Bayern Munich will face Eintracht Frankfurt in their second match after Bundesliga restart. Munich will rely on Robert Lewandowski who touched season's 40-goal mark in the last match. Munich will enter the match as the favourites. In last game, Bayern restored a four-point lead over second-place Borussia Dortmund, which beat Schalke 4-0 on Saturday. You can watch Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

The Bundesliga match Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt will take place on Saturday, 23 May 2020.

Where is the Bundesliga match Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt being played?

The Bundesliga match Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at the Allianz Arena.

What are the timings of Bundesliga match Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt?

The Bundesliga match Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt will start at 10.00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Bundesliga match Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt?

The Bundesliga match Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt will broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Bundesliga match Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt?

The Bundesliga match Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt will live stream on Hotstar.

