Image Source : @ILEAGUEOFFICIAL/TWITTER Live Stream East Bengal FC vs Neroca FC, I-League: Watch I league football match live on DSports

On Tuesday, the fifth and sixth-placed team in I League - Neroca FC and East Bengal FC will clash against each other in Imphal. East Bengal have not won a single match till now in the season, with two draws in 2 games. Meanwhile, Neroca will be high on confidence after a hard-fought victory of Aizawal FC in last game.

“I would be worried if the team doesn’t create the chances to score but creating the chances in both the games is a sign that the team combination is working well,” said East Bengal, Head Coach, Alejandro Menndez. “Though, we would have liked if we had scored more goals but nonetheless we did score in every match. So, we are closer to scoring more goals and it is a positive sign.”

Neroca FC, Head Coach, Gift Rai Khan said, “I am very happy for the three points that we have got against Aizawl FC, but it’s important to note that the performance wasn’t up to the mark. “We have been losing a lot of ball and a lot of chances which can prove costly against a stronger opponent.”

When in East Bengal vs Neroa FC match?

The East Bengal vs Neroa FC match will be played on December 10.

What time will East Bengal vs Neroa FC match start?

The East Bengal vs Neroa FC match will start at 02:00 PM.

Where you can you watch live East Bengal vs Neroa FC match?

The East Bengal vs Neroa FC match will telecast on DSports.