Lionel Messi's shirt is the only one I want: Raheem Sterling

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has said that he likes collecting shirts, and that he would like to have Lionel Messi's jersey.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling said that he would like to have Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi's shirt more than anything. Sterling said that he had got Neymar's shirt once when City played against Barcelona.

"There's only one I really want and that's a Messi shirt -- when we played Barcelona I got a Neymar shirt, I think that's the first shirt I ever asked for," Sterling told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I am a shirt collector but I don't put any shirts on my wall as of yet.

"I don't like people coming into my house and knowing I am a football player. I like to keep my house family orientated," he said,

The 25-year-old England midfielder said that he would like to have a good collection of jerseys by the time he retires from the game

"But for sure when I do finish football and settle somewhere I'll have all the shirts -- hopefully many shirts to choose from -- and pick my favourites that I played against and do a room of trophies and football shirts," he said.

Sterling, like most major football players in the world, is confined to his residence with the Premier League and European season being suspended due to coronavirus.

