Lionel Messi donates 1 million euros to combat coronavirus pandemic

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has donated 1 million Euros to fight against coronavirus pandemic. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi’s donation will be split between Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and another medical centre in his home country - Argentina, according to a report in Marca.

“Leo Messi made a donation to the clinic to fight the coronavirus,” Hospital Clinic wrote on Twitter. “Thank you very much, Leo, for your commitment and your support.”

Apart from Messi, his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has also donated 1 million Euros to a campaign launched by the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College of Barcelona.

“Pep Guardiola has made a donation of one million euros to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation for the acquisition and supply of health equipment to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,” said a statement from the College.

“The donation campaign promoted by the Medical College of Barcelona and managed through the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation aims to collect medical materials and financial contributions from collegiate doctors and the general population, for the purchase of medical equipment and equipment that is currently lacking in health centres in Catalonia.

“It will also help finance the alternative production, through 3D printing and other methods, of respirators and personal protection equipment for healthcare staff.”

Meanwhile, Messi was picked among 28 past and present stars for the world governing body FIFA's campaign to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO) have teamed up to combat the coronavirus by launching a new awareness campaign led by world-renowned footballers, who are calling on all people around the world to follow five key steps to stop the spread of the disease.

Earlier, he took to Twitter to ask people to stay at home amid coronavirus outbreak. "It is the moment to act responsibly and to stay home,” Messi wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

The Barcelona star added: “We are worried by what is happening and we want to help by putting ourselves in the place of those who are having the most difficulties, either because they or their families or friends are directly affected, or because they are working on the frontline in hospitals.”