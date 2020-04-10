Friday, April 10, 2020
     
Lionel Messi denies move to Inter Milan, role in Ronaldinho bail

The Argentina forward also denied rumours of a possible transfer to his former Argentinian side Newell's Old Boys.

Buenos Aires Published on: April 10, 2020 14:56 IST
FC Barcelona superstar footballer Lionel Messi has denied reports of him moving to Italian giants Inter Milan.

The Argentina forward also denied rumours of a possible transfer to his former Argentinian side Newell's Old Boys.

"What they said about Newell's Old Boys a few weeks ago is also false, thank God no one believed them," Messi said in an Instagram post.

He also distanced himself from a rumour that said he had paid the bail money to allow the release of Brazilian star Ronaldinho from a Paraguay jail.

Messi shared a tweet from a football news portal and singled out the Inter move and Ronaldinho bail money reports as 'Lie No. 1' and 'Lie No.2' on Instagram.

Ronaldinho was released from jail and has been placed under house arrest in Paraguay. Both Ronaldinho, 40, and his brother Roberto Assis have denied any wrongdoing.

The Brazilian football great and his brother, Roberto Assis, have been held at a prison in Asuncion since March 6 for using fake passports.

The pair was relocated to a hotel in the center of Asuncion after agreeing to pay $1.6 million in bail during a court hearing. Judges had rejected three previous bail requests by the brothers.

Another Brazil great, Kaka, recently called Messi a genius.

"I played with Cristiano and he's really amazing, but I'll go with Messi," Kaka said when asked who he would pick out of Messi or Ronaldo during an Instagram Live Q&A for FIFA's channel.

