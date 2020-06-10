Image Source : TWITTER: @FCBARCELONA Quique Setien confident over Lionel Messi's availability for Mallorca clash; Luis Suarez doubtful

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien gave green light to Lionel Messi's availability for club's first match on La Liga restart against Real Mallorca.

Setien said he has no doubts over Messi's availability but raised concerns over Luis Suarez's injury. Setien feels it will be hasty for Suarez to play the full match against Mallorca.

"We didn't have any doubts over his availability against Mallorca," Setien told Catalunya Radio.

"There have also been others with [injury] problems. He stopped [training] out of precaution," he added.

It was earlier being reported that Messi had picked-up a long-term injury after he missed few training sessions recently. Barcelona, however, quashed any such concerns but did concede that Messi had indeed sustained a thigh injury.

Suarez, who is fit to play for Barcelona for the rest of the matches, is a concerning point for Setien as he still has doubts over his fitness.

"It's something that we have to talk about," Setien said. "I'm sure he could play from the start. It would be hasty for him to play the whole match. We don't know if he'll play from start to finish.

"He's doing very well, but we have to avoid putting him at risk. Any [injury] problem makes you miss three or four matches, which would be very damaging."

Setien added: "He's an extraordinary player. He has some qualities that any team would want.

"He's very active, he puts a lot of pressure on opponents and defences, his movement is good and he has great effectiveness. He's a great addition, without doubt."

Barcelona will face Mallorca on June 13, after that the defending champions will host Leganes three days later at Nou Camp.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage