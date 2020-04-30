Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami dies at 82

Image Source : AIFF Indian football legend Chuni Goswami

Legendary former India football team captain Chuni Goswami died at a private city hospital here on Thursday after suffering from prolonged illness.

He was 82. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

"He suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last in the hospital at around 5 p.m.," a family source said.

Goswami was captain of the 1962 Asian Games gold-medal winning team and had also represented Bengal in the first-class cricket tournaments.

For the last few months, Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments with sugar, prostrate and nerve problems. Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964.

As a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.

Under his leadership, India bagged gold in the 1962 Asian Games, finished runner-up in the Asian Cup in 1964 and narrowly lost to Burma in Mardeka football six months later.

Goswami always donned the Mohun Bagan jersey and is a club legend.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage