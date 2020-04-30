Thursday, April 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Football News
  5. Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami dies at 82

Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami dies at 82

Goswami was captain of the 1962 Asian Games gold-medal winning team and had also represented Bengal in the first-class cricket tournaments.

IANS IANS
Kolkata Updated on: April 30, 2020 18:36 IST
Indian football legend Chuni Goswami
Image Source : AIFF

Indian football legend Chuni Goswami

Legendary former India football team captain Chuni Goswami died at a private city hospital here on Thursday after suffering from prolonged illness.

He was 82. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

"He suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last in the hospital at around 5 p.m.," a family source said.

Goswami was captain of the 1962 Asian Games gold-medal winning team and had also represented Bengal in the first-class cricket tournaments.

For the last few months, Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments with sugar, prostrate and nerve problems. Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964.

As a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.

Under his leadership, India bagged gold in the 1962 Asian Games, finished runner-up in the Asian Cup in 1964 and narrowly lost to Burma in Mardeka football six months later.

Goswami always donned the Mohun Bagan jersey and is a club legend.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X