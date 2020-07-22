Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Leeds owner reveals attempt was made to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has spoken about the prospect of landing veteran strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani after securing promotion to Premier League recently.

Following a gap of 16 years, Leeds returned to the English top-flight and according to their owner, the club is looking to bring in marquee players for the next season.

Radrizzani revealed they tried to sign former Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window but the latter chose to sign for Milan in Italy.

"Ibrahimovic will certainly be difficult," Radrizzani told Sky Sport Italia as per Daily Mail. "We tried to sign him in January, but he chose to join Milan and the deal vanished. Now I think it's too late, the intensity of English football is different."

Ibrahimovic is no stranger to the Premier League as he spent two years with Manchester United before heading to Major League Soccer (MLS) at the end of 2017 season. He scored 29 goals across competitions for United during the time at Old Trafford.

Radrizzani feels Uruguayan legend Cavani would be better suited for the physical nature of the Premier League. It was earlier announced that Cavani won't be extending his contract with Paris St. Germain and will become a free agent at the end of the season.

"In addition to his quality, Cavani could contribute with his physicality and adapt here, but I've never talked about him with the coach (Marcelo Bielsa)," Radrizzani said.

"Having said that, we've certainly thought about him and we'll see, given he's still available on a free transfer," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage