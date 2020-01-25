Saturday, January 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Football News
  5. Leader Leipzig beaten, Bundesliga title race thrown wide open

Leader Leipzig beaten, Bundesliga title race thrown wide open

Frankfurt defender Almamy Toure scored a brilliant goal just after the break and Filip Kostic sealed the win in injury time to deal Leipzig its first defeat since a 2-1 loss at home to Freiburg in October.

AP AP
Berlin Published on: January 25, 2020 22:54 IST
Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka, right, and Leipzig's Nordi
Image Source : AP

Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka, right, and Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele fight for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig in Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Bundesliga leader Leipzig 2-0 to throw the title race wide open on Saturday.

Frankfurt defender Almamy Toure scored a brilliant goal just after the break and Filip Kostic sealed the win in injury time to deal Leipzig its first defeat since a 2-1 loss at home to Freiburg in October.

Borussia Mönchengladbach cut the gap at the top to two points with a 3-1 win at home over Mainz, thanks largely to goals in each half from French striker Alassane Plea.

Bayern Munich has the chance to cut the gap to one point with a win at home over Schalke in the late game.

Borussia Dortmund is just four points off the top after its 5-1 win over Cologne on Friday.

Also Saturday, Union Berlin defeated Augsburg 2-0 at home, Hertha Berlin came from behind to win 2-1 at Wolfsburg, and Paderborn moved off the bottom with a 2-0 win at Freiburg.

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News