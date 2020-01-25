Leader Leipzig beaten, Bundesliga title race thrown wide open

Image Source : AP Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka, right, and Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele fight for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig in Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Bundesliga leader Leipzig 2-0 to throw the title race wide open on Saturday.

Frankfurt defender Almamy Toure scored a brilliant goal just after the break and Filip Kostic sealed the win in injury time to deal Leipzig its first defeat since a 2-1 loss at home to Freiburg in October.

Borussia Mönchengladbach cut the gap at the top to two points with a 3-1 win at home over Mainz, thanks largely to goals in each half from French striker Alassane Plea.

Bayern Munich has the chance to cut the gap to one point with a win at home over Schalke in the late game.

Borussia Dortmund is just four points off the top after its 5-1 win over Cologne on Friday.

Also Saturday, Union Berlin defeated Augsburg 2-0 at home, Hertha Berlin came from behind to win 2-1 at Wolfsburg, and Paderborn moved off the bottom with a 2-0 win at Freiburg.