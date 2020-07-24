Lampard has to 'learn to finish it with last whistle': Jurgen Klopp on touchline altercation

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Frank Lampard needs to learn to not drag the altercation outside the pitch.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hit back at Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after the latter branded the recently-crowned Premier League champions as arrogant following their clash.

Lampard was involved in a foul-mouthed touchline altercation with Klopp and his deputy Pep Lijnders during Chelsea's 3-5 defeat at Anfield and following the conclusion of the game, the Chelsea manager referred to their behaviour as arrogant.

"We are not arrogant. Frank was in a competitive mood, I respect that a lot," Klopp told reporters as per ESPN. "From my point of view, in this situation [mid-match] you can say pretty much what you want... he came here to win the game, or get a point to help with Champions League qualification and I respect that.

"What he has to learn is to finish it with the last whistle and he didn't do that. Speaking afterwards about it, is not okay. Frank has to learn this, he has a lot of time to learn as he's a young coach, but he has to learn this.

"We are not arrogant, we are pretty much the opposite. Final whistle, close the book and he didn't do that and that's what I don't like," he added.

Lampard had earlier warned champions Liverpool against complacency and also urged them against being arrogant in their victory.

"For me, it wasn't a foul from Kovacic, and there were a lot of things that weren't going our way. But I've not got a problem with Jurgen Klopp. The way he's managed this team has been fantastic," Lampard told Sky Sports.

"Fair play to Liverpool Football Club, they've won the league, but also don't get too arrogant with it. That was my point, but it's done. In match play, you can get emotional and that was it," he added.

