LaLiga to resume from June 20, claims Leganes coach Javier Aguirre

Leganes manager Javier Aguirre has claimed that LaLiga will resume from June 20 and the remaining matches of the season will be completed within five weeks. Spanish authorities suspended all sport in the country in March as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview to a Spanish outlet, Aguirre claimed plans are being put into place to resume the season in the latter part of June.

"We already have a start date for the league," Aguirre was quoted as saying by Marca Claro MVS as per Goal.com. "On June 20, we will start LaLiga and in five weeks we will be officially finished, on July 26."

"It will be played on Saturday-Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday, over 11 dates.

"LaLiga has just informed me officially and I am very happy about this, because we already have training scheduled," he added.

Publicly there is no return date set by the Spanish Federation yet but a LaLiga spokesperson had earlier said they were looking to resume matches in mid-June.

"In a sense, who is setting the path is Bundesliga because they are going to be able to start in two weeks. So we are kind of following them," Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India, told Indian reporters via video conferencing on Thursday.

When IANS asked about the feedback that LaLiga got from the players, he said: "We have all kinds of feedback, some are scared, most of them want to come back. We all want to come back to normalcy."

