LaLiga chief Javier Tebas criticises CAS after Manchester City's Champions League ban is overturned

LaLiga President Javier Tebas trained his guns towards the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) after Manchester City's Champions League ban was overturned on Monday.

Europe's governing body UEFA had banned City in February for breaching their Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 to 2016.

City couldn't have taken part in the Champions League or the Europa League for two years if CAS hadn't ruled in their favour. Following the announcement, Tebas stated CAS needs reassessment and claimed isn't up to the standard anymore.

"We have to reassess whether CAS is the appropriate body to which to appeal institutional decisions in football," Tebas told reporters as per independent.co.uk. "Switzerland is a country with a great history of arbitration, CAS is not up to standard."

Not just their ban was overturned but their fine was also lessened by CAS. City was initially directed by UEFA to fork out 30 million euros but the CAS ruling saw the fine brought down to 10 million euros.

"Manchester City FC did not disguise equity funding as sponsorship contributions but did fail to cooperate with the UEFA authorities," the CAS statement read.

"The CAS award emphasized that most of the alleged breaches reported by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the CFCB were either not established or time-barred.

"As the charges with respect to any dishonest concealment of equity funding were clearly more significant violations than obstructing the CFCB's investigations, it was not appropriate to impose a ban on participating in UEFA's club competitions for MCFC's failure to cooperate with the CFCB's investigations alone," it added.

