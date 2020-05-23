Saturday, May 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Football News
  5. La Liga allowed to return on June 8 as Spain PM gives green light for football resumption

La Liga allowed to return on June 8 as Spain PM gives green light for football resumption

The La Liga is set to resume on June 8 after Spain PM Pedro Sanchez gave the green light for the resumption of football in the country.

AP AP
New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2020 19:01 IST
la liga, la liga spain, la liga restart, la liga resumption
Image Source : AP

The La Liga is set to resume on June 8 after Spain PM Pedro Sanchez gave the green light for the resumption of football in the country.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Saturday that the football league in Spain will be allowed to resume from June 8.

While the top tier, La Liga, can play from this date, it has already said it wants to resume play on June 12. It is unclear when the first games will be held.

Related Stories

There has been no play in the top tier since March 12 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Teams have recently returned to training at club facilities, but with players practising individually. Players are also undergoing tests for the coronavirus.

The interruption to the season forced several clubs, including Barcelona, to reduce player salaries because of a drop in revenues.

Barcelona is top of the league with a two-point lead over Real Madrid after 27 of 38 rounds.

The German league resumed last week with teams playing in stadiums without fans.

Spanish authorities have yet to announce what health measures will be in place when play restarts.

“Of course, play will resume under conditions that guarantee the maximum health security for all the competitors,” Sánchez said.

Spain has confirmed more than 28,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X