La Liga: Sevilla held by 10-man Espanyol at home

Jesus "Suso" Fernández scored his first goal for Sevilla to salvage a 2-2 home draw with 10-man Espanyol in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The result left Sevilla in fifth place and Espanyol second-to-last in the relegation zone.

Lucas Ocampos headed Sevilla in front in the 15th minute, but Adrián Embarba equalized from a free kick in the 35th after a long video review to determine a foul outside the area.

Embarba scored by placing his free kick under the players who jumped in the defensive wall.

China forward Wu Lei, playing for the injured Raul de Tomás, put the visitors ahead five minutes into the second half.

Espanyol midfielder Víctor Sánchez was sent off with a second red yellow card in the 69th.

Suso took Sevilla’s second goal with 10 minutes remaining after cutting back from the right side and firing in a left-footed shot from the edge of the box.

It was Suso’s first goal since joining Sevilla on loan from AC Milan.

Later on Sunday, Real Madrid hosts Celta Vigo looking for a win to restore a three-point lead over Barcelona. Osasuna also visits Athletic Bilbao, while Real Betis is at Leganés.